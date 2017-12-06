Wednesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Jets QB Josh McCown had an outstanding game on Sunday, as demonstrated by the advanced stats at Football Outsiders.

Patriots QB Tom Brady leads the league in passing by more than 300 yards.

Bills RB LeSean McCoy has nine rushes of at least 20 yards, tied for the most in the NFL this season.

Dolphins RB Kanyan Drake has three rushes of 40 yards or longer, tied for the most in the NFL this season.

Ravens P Sam Koch has an NFL-high 31 punts inside the 20.

Bengals WR Alex Erickson has returned an NFL-high 30 punts this season.

Browns QB DeShone Kizer has thrown an NFL-high 15 interceptions.

Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell is the NFL’s only 1,000-yard rusher so far this season.

Although he’s missed half the season, Texans QB Deshaun Watson remains atop ESPN’s QBR.

Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue has an NFL-high six forced fumbles.

Colts QB Jacoby Brissett has been sacked an NFL-high 47 times.

Titans P Brett Kern is averaging an NFL-high 45.4 net yards per punt.

Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas was, statistically, the worst receiver in the league in Week 12.

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill has six catches of 40 yards or longer, tied for the most in the NFL.

Chargers P Drew Kaser has an NFL-high seven touchbacks.

The Raiders’ defense has allowed opposing quarterbacks to throw for an NFL-worst 108.2 passer rating.

Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence has a league-leading 13.5 sacks.

Giants P Brad Wing has punted an NFL-high 70 times this season.

Eagles QB Carson Wentz has an NFL-high 29 touchdown passes.

Washington QB Kirk Cousins has had very consistent stats the last three years.

Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky actually has a lower passer rating than Mike Glennon this season.

Lions QB Matthew Stafford has thrown an NFL-high 12 passes of 40 yards or longer.

Packers QB Brett Hundley is the only NFL quarterback this season to throw 20 or more passes in a game and finish with less than 90 yards. And Hundley has done it twice.

Vikings QB Case Keenum still hasn’t fumbled this season.

Falcons K Matt Bryant is 28-for-28 on extra points this season, the most attempts for any kicker who hasn’t missed one.

Panthers QB Cam Newton leads all quarterbacks with 515 rushing yards.

Saints QB Drew Brees has thrown an NFL-high 54 passes of 20 yards or longer.

Buccaneers LB Lavonte David has recovered an NFL-high four fumbles.

Cardinals P Andy Lee has had his punts returned for an NFL-worst 416 yards.

Rams K Greg Zuerlein has 66 touchbacks this season, by far the most of any kicker.

49ers RB Carlos Hyde leads the team with 52 catches.

Seahwaks QB Russell Wilson has 432 rushing yards, more than twice as many as any Seattle running back.