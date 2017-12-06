Zach Ertz remains in concussion protocol

Getty Images

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz remains in the concussion protocol after leaving last Sunday’s game in the third quarter.

Coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday that Ertz has progressed enough to attend team meetings, but that he’s not cleared for any practice work at this point.

“The sense is that he’s doing well,” Pederson said. “He’s doing well. But again, I don’t want to get into too many details about it. But he’s still in the protocol and we just have to monitor him day-by-day.”

Ertz missed a game earlier this year with a hamstring injury and had a concussion last season. Trey Burton and Brent Celek would be the team’s tight ends if he’s not able to play against the Rams this weekend.