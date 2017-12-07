Aaron Rodgers looks “like himself” as the scout-team quarterback

Getty Images

No team has a better scout-team quarterback than the Packers do.

Aaron Rodgers returned to practice Saturday, but reporters didn’t get their first look at the former league MVP until Wednesday. Rodgers looked “like himself” as Jordy Nelson said. Aside from, of course, the part where Rodgers lined up at cornerback on the scout team.

“He throws the ball unlike any I’ve ever seen,” Brett Hundley said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “Still slinging it.”

Rodgers split scout-team work with backup Joe Callahan and practice-squad quarterback Jerod Evans.

Rodgers underwent surgery on his broken right clavicle on Oct. 19, and the Packers placed him on injured reserve the following day. He does not become eligible to return to game action until Dec. 17 at Carolina.

Thus, Hundley starts again Sunday, possibly for the last time this season.

Doctors have not cleared Rodgers for contact yet, but he is expected to undergo a scan after Sunday’s game against the Browns to see if the collarbone has healed.

Linebacker Clay Matthews said last week the Packers probably shouldn’t have placed Rodgers on injured reserve. because Rodgers appeared ready to return.

“I think we know when he comes back we know what he brings to the table,” Matthews said. “In the meantime, there’s no point in getting too excited over his hopeful return, because Brett’s our guy. We’ve got these four more games, and I assume one more game with Brett at the helm. We’ve got to get this win first, but hopefully that’s the plan moving forward.”