Alvin Kamara leaves for locker room after taking helmet-to-helmet hit

AP

It’s a good thing for the Saints that Mark Ingram is playing.

On the eighth play from scrimmage, Alvin Kamara took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Falcons linebacker Deion Jones. Kamara immediately went to the sideline for the team’s medical staff to check him for a concussion.

He was examined in the blue medical tent and then taken to the locker room.

Kamara had one carry for 2 yards and three catches for 25 yards on the Saints’ first drive, which ended in a field goal. Ingram looks just fine, with two carries for 7 yards.

The Saints also had linebacker A.J. Klein limp off in the first quarter with what appeared to be an injury to his left leg.