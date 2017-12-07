Amari Cooper misses practice again with ankle injury

Getty Images

It appears Amari Cooper will miss another game. The Raiders wide receiver cleared concussion protocol Wednesday, but his left ankle injury has prevented him from returning to practice, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Cooper’s absence suggests he could have a high-ankle sprain.

Cooper has not practiced or played since being hit in the head by Broncos safety Darian Stewart on Nov. 26. The league fined Stewart $24,308 for the illegal hit.

Seth Roberts, Cordarrelle Patterson and Johnny Holton likely see more snaps if Cooper misses a second consecutive game. The Raiders will see the return of their other starting wideout, Michael Crabtree, who is back after serving a one-game suspension.