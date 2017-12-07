Antonio Brown sits out practice Thursday

Getty Images

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown missed Thursday’s practice with his sprained toe.

Brown, who was injured in the Nov. 26 game against the Packers, missed practice Friday and Saturday last week but played all 66 snaps Monday night against the Bengals. He caught eight passes for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Brown leads the NFL in catches (88), receiving yards (1,296) and touchdowns (nine).

Linebacker T.J. Watt (knee) was limited in Thursday’s practice, while safety Mike Mitchell (ankle) and tight end Vance McDonald (ankle) were full participants.