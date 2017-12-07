Arthur Blank: Jones opposition to Goodell deal “disappointing”

Getty Images

The NFL’s compensation committee finalized commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract yesterday, and they hope they turned the page on the ugly chapter of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ opposition to it.

So while they still anticipate hearing proposals from Jones at next week’s owners meeting, they’re hoping they can move forward now — after Jones made threats including suing the league.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank told Peter King of TheMMQB.com that it was “disappointing” that Jones chose to air all the dirty laundry.

“What many owners said in the past few days was they wanted to get on with the business of the league, and there are a lot of issues very important right now that must be addressed,” Blank said. “Now we’ll get to focus on the real issues. The important thing is, the owners have confidence in Roger, and they wanted him to continue. There was no doubt about that.”

Apparently there was some, even though Jones was part of the unanimous vote to authorize the committee chaired by Blank to do the deal.

Issues such as television ratings, attendance, and players not standing for the anthem are on that list of things Blank wants to work on moving forward.

Blank said he spoke to Jones twice in the last few days, saying Jones “understands the contract and how we got here.”

“One thing that’s come out of this that’s very good, I believe, is the fact that owners are going to have a much more open line of communication with Roger now,” Blank said. “At every owners’ meeting now, we’re going to have an owners-only session, and then an owners session with Roger, with everyone else out of the room. The owners asked for that contact, and it’s a reasonable thing to ask. We’re going to do it.”

When they go into that room, it’s practically guaranteed that one of the first and loudest voices will belong to Jones.