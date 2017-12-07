Bob Sutton downplays absence of Marcus Peters vs. Raiders

Getty Images

The Chiefs suspended cornerback Marcus Peters as a result of his bizarre behavior late in Sunday’s loss to the Jets, when he threw a flag in to the stands, presumed he’d been ejected, left the playing area, and then returned in full uniform — but without socks. With the 6-6 Raiders coming to town, the Chiefs won’t be the same on defense without him, right?

Wrong, according to defensive coordinator Bob Sutton.

“It doesn’t change dramatically,” Sutton said of the Kansas City defense without Peters. “You guys have asked me a thousand times about why doesn’t he shadow, why doesn’t Marcus do this, and it is because our system is set up so, certainly Marcus is a really good football player and we will miss him, but it is just part of football. Whether it is injury or whatever. We can’t really change this late and really do much different than what we would do. Guys stepping up and got to play their tails off.”

Sutton also was asked with Kenneth Acker will be the next man up in the absence of Peters.

“I wouldn’t say that, I wouldn’t tell you who it is going to be anyways,” Sutton said. “Honestly, we are rolling guys through both places.”

Having Darrelle Revis around helps, assuming they’ll use him for more than the first half. Whatever they do, it’s a must-win game for the Chiefs, who are in danger of becoming the third team in three years to start 5-0 and miss the playoffs.