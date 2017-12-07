Browns fire Sashi Brown

Getty Images

The Sashi Brown era in Cleveland is over.

Brown, who ran Cleveland’s personnel department the last two years, was fired this morning, according to ESPN.

The timing of the move comes as a surprise, but a front office shakeup was to be expected. The Browns have been the worst team in the NFL each of the last two seasons, and Brown decided to trade down rather than draft franchise quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Deshaun Watson. Moves like that are guaranteed to cost a G.M. his job.

Now the question is where Browns owner Jimmy Haslam goes from here. The one thing Brown did well was acquire a lot of future draft picks, including two first-round picks and three second-round picks in 2018. So a good G.M. candidate may be eager to jump in and take over the Browns, thinking he can quickly turn things around with all that draft capital.

On the other hand, the Browns have been such a mess for so long that some G.M. candidates may not be interested in working in Cleveland. After so many mistakes, Haslam has to make the right decision this time.