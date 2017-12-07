Cardinals promote Harlan Miller, place Rudy Ford on IR

Getty Images

The Cardinals placed safety Rudy Ford on injured reserve with a knee injury. The sixth-round pick was active in 10 of the team’s 12 games as a core special teams player and made five special teams tackles.

Ford did not play a defensive snap.

Arizona promoted safety Harlan Miller from the practice squad.

Miller played in one game and the Cardinals made him inactive for another earlier this season after elevating him from the practice squad Nov. 13.

He played in two games last season with the Cardinals and had six tackles and an interception after spending the majority of his rookie season on the team’s practice squad. Miller joined the Cardinals last year as a sixth-round selection.



The Cardinals also announced they signed safety K.J. Dillon to the practice squad.