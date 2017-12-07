Chiefs place Dee Ford on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Chiefs placed linebacker Dee Ford on injured reserve Thursday. They signed free agent defensive tackle Justin Hamilton in a corresponding move.

Ford, 26, played in only six games this season because of a back injury. He missed the past four games, having last suited up for the Chiefs’ last win. Kansas City beat the Broncos 29-19 on Oct. 30, and Ford made one tackle for loss in 28 defensive snaps.

Ford finished the season with two sacks, 13 tackles and a forced fumble.

Hamilton, 24, played three games with the Eagles this season, making two tackles and a half sack.