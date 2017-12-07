Darren Sproles leaning toward coming back in 2018

Getty Images

Eagles running back Darren Sproles went down for the season in Week Three when he broke his forearm and tore his ACL on the same play against the Giants.

The combination of those injuries and the fact that Sproles will turn 35 next year left many to wonder if the play that ended with both injuries would be the final one of Sproles’ career. A final decision about what comes next is pending, but Sproles is rehabbing with the intent of continuing his career.

“I don’t have to play next year, but I’m leaning towards coming back,” Sproles said in a video for virtuallinc.com. “I can’t end like this.”

Sproles doesn’t have a contract for next season, so any return wouldn’t necessarily come with the Eagles. Any real speculation about where Sproles will play will have to wait for a definitive statement that he’ll be returning, however.