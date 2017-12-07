Dirk Koetter comments about going after Matthew Stafford’s hand said “in jest”

Getty Images

Dirk Koetter said he didn’t mean it, and Lions coach Jim Caldwell agreed the Bucs coach’s comments about going after Matthew Stafford‘s injured hand were said in jest.

On a conference call with the Lions beat writers on Wednesday, Koetter said the Bucs would “try to find a way to get a hold of that hand” if Stafford plays Sunday. Both coaches were asked about the comments Thursday.

“No, we would never go after any player,” Koetter explained, via quotes distributed by the team. “If you read that whole [transcript], it was said in jest followed up by about a 10-minute oration on how tough of a player Matthew Stafford is, which is easy for anybody to see.”

Caldwell didn’t spend much time answering the question when it was posed to him, downplaying Koetter’s comments.

“I know him. Next question,” Caldwell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Stafford had a limited practice Thursday but resumed throwing. The quarterback, who injured his throwing hand last week against the Ravens, taped his right pinky and ring fingers.