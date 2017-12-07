Doug Martin, Robert Ayers cleared from concussion protocol

Getty Images

An independent neurologist has cleared Buccaneers running back Doug Martin and defensive end Robert Ayers from concussion protocol, coach Dirk Koetter said via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Ayers and Martin were full participants in Thursday’s practice.

Martin was diagnosed with a concussion during the Nov. 26 game against the Falcons. He missed Sunday’s loss to Green Bay as Peyton Barber replaced him and rushed for 102 yards on 23 carries and caught four passes for 41 yards.

Martin has 119 carries for 376 yards and two touchdowns in eight games this season.

Ayers missed the past two games with a concussion. He has two sacks and 27 tackles in 10 games.