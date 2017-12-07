Falcons get touchdown to tie Saints 17-17 in fourth quarter

AP

It feels like the Saints should already have this one wrapped up. Instead, the Falcons have tied it 17-17 on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Matt Ryan to Mohamed Sanu with 9:55 remaining.

Ryan has thrown three interceptions, with the three picks coming in a four-pass stretch, but the Falcons have held the Saints to only one second-half touchdown. Michael Thomas caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Drew Brees.

Ryan has completed 13 of 23 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown.

The Saints have helped the Falcons, with Atlanta getting eight first downs off New Orleans penalties.