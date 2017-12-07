Falcons score first touchdown to take 10-3 lead

AP

It took a while, but Thursday night’s game finally saw a touchdown. Devonta Freeman scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 4:29 remaining in the first half to give the Falcons a 10-3 lead.

Matt Ryan completed 21-yard passes to Mohamed Sanu and Julio Jones, and the Falcons got a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty on Sheldon Rankins, who appeared only to push Ryan.

The Falcons had eight passing plays and seven running plays in the 90-yard drive.

Ryan has completed 6-of-12 passes for 110 yards, and Freeman has 11 carries for 30 yards.

The teams traded field goals early.