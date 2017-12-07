Hue Jackson: I don’t think I won a power struggle

Posted by Josh Alper on December 7, 2017, 1:58 PM EST
Getty Images

The Browns shook up the top of their personnel department on Thursday by firing Sashi Brown, but said that there won’t be a similar change to the coaching staff.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam released a statement saying that Hue Jackson will be back for a third season as the team’s head coach in 2018 and Jackson said at a Thursday press conference that he appreciates that because he’s not “naive enough” to know that he could be fired as well after losing 27-of-28 games since taking the job.

Jackson downplayed the many reports of discord between him and the personnel department, saying that doesn’t feel he won a “power struggle” and that the team’s poor performance is reason enough for the move. He did add he’d like to see fewer leaks coming from the organization in the future while balking at the notion that any of the negative leaks about the front office involved him.

Given his position, it was predictable that Jackson would say he doesn’t believe it will be awkward to be in place with a new General Manager joining the team, but added he’d like to be able to share his thoughts with Haslam during the search for someone who “understands the vision of what we’re trying to accomplish.”

“I don’t think [personnel control is] something I want to have personally,” Jackson said. “I’d like to know and be in concert with the person that will do those things.”

Jackson says he doesn’t know former Chiefs General Manager John Dorsey, a reported favorite for the job, by anything but reputation and repeated that it is going to be Haslam’s decision about what direction the team is going to take.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Hue Jackson: I don’t think I won a power struggle

  1. People know better. Doug L from a cleveland website said it best….

    Jackson has proven far more adept at leaking stories to the media to puff up himself and tear down the front office than he has at coaching this team. He has maximized distrust and animosity between the coaches and front office far more than he has maximized the ability of this team.

  2. And if Haslam does not see this, he is incredibly blind or just plain stupid.

    cadreamer1969 says:
    December 7, 2017 at 2:06 pm
    People know better. Doug L from a cleveland website said it best….
    Jackson has proven far more adept at leaking stories to the media to puff up himself and tear down the front office than he has at coaching this team. He has maximized distrust and animosity between the coaches and front office far more than he has maximized the ability of this team.

  4. I remember Hue Jackson saying, when he first got to Cleveland, that they need to bring in an experienced football scout. They had all the other positions filled, and then some, but they hadn’t brought in a football guy. I can’t lay that at Hue’s feet. The last thing Hue wants is to win a struggle within his own building. He’s just looking for a football guy that can build a pro roster for him. A coach and a GM each put in 16 hour days. There aren’t 32 hours in a day.

  7. I think that the Browns cant help but start an upswing next season with all of their picks and cap space….but I will never understand the reasoning behind saddling a as-yet-unknown-GM with an incumbent head coach. If this new GM wants Hue than fine….but why would Haslem limit his possibilities at GM by basically telling a prospective GM that Hue is guaranteed the job in 2018?

  8. This is still a mess, another year of that blank look on Hue’s face on the sidelines. Hopefully we may have one game where we don’t get delay of game penalties that cost those very important time outs at the end of games !!! yeah right !

  9. To put a functional and precise offense on the field it doesn’t take elite NFL talent. The offense is one step ahead of the defense. It simply takes commitment, effort, and attention to detail.

    It’s a shame that Hue can not put a viable offense on the fields to win ONE game in a season. Even a bad coach can pull 2-4 wins out of this Browns team.

  10. Picking the smartest brain surgeon to perform your heart surgery isn’t the best idea Mr Haslam. No matter how smart the Harvard threesome are. This is football. Hire experienced football scouts!!!

  15. If the Browns had …. Not Great ….. Not Good ….. Just adequate QB play they would have won 4 to 6 games so far this year ….. They have built a top 10 “D” and if they get a football guy at the top and go offense with the 5 picks in the 1st 2 rounds they will turn this around.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!