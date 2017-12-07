Hue Jackson: I don’t think I won a power struggle

Getty Images

The Browns shook up the top of their personnel department on Thursday by firing Sashi Brown, but said that there won’t be a similar change to the coaching staff.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam released a statement saying that Hue Jackson will be back for a third season as the team’s head coach in 2018 and Jackson said at a Thursday press conference that he appreciates that because he’s not “naive enough” to know that he could be fired as well after losing 27-of-28 games since taking the job.

Jackson downplayed the many reports of discord between him and the personnel department, saying that doesn’t feel he won a “power struggle” and that the team’s poor performance is reason enough for the move. He did add he’d like to see fewer leaks coming from the organization in the future while balking at the notion that any of the negative leaks about the front office involved him.

Given his position, it was predictable that Jackson would say he doesn’t believe it will be awkward to be in place with a new General Manager joining the team, but added he’d like to be able to share his thoughts with Haslam during the search for someone who “understands the vision of what we’re trying to accomplish.”

“I don’t think [personnel control is] something I want to have personally,” Jackson said. “I’d like to know and be in concert with the person that will do those things.”

Jackson says he doesn’t know former Chiefs General Manager John Dorsey, a reported favorite for the job, by anything but reputation and repeated that it is going to be Haslam’s decision about what direction the team is going to take.