Hue Jackson says it wouldn’t have been fair to hire an offensive coordinator

Getty Images

Browns coach Hue Jackson’s Thursday press conference centered on the firing of Sashi Brown and how owner Jimmy Haslam’s announcement that Jackson would return for the 2018 season would fit into what the team does next in the personnel department.

With Jackson set to return at this point, there was also a question about whether he’d hire an offensive coordinator for the 2018 season. Jackson said it was something that was “definitely a possibility” and explained that he thinks the team will be “better equipped” for such a coaching addition than they have been in Jackson’s first two years with the team.

“I got the job because of what I did on offense,” Jackson said. “I didn’t think it was fair to give anybody that title and not have a football team that was worthy of that guy to be the leader of it when I didn’t think it was where it needed to be. To me, you guys would have been telling me to get rid of him.”

Jackson said it was “like a setup” to have a coach responsible for the unit under adverse conditions and that he thinks other head coaches use it as a way to evade accountability that Jackson says he’s willing to take for himself. There’s always the possibility that a good offensive coordinator could have helped the unit develop more quickly, but that’s a moot point 28 games into Jackson’s tenure.