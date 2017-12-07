Jaguars’ Telvin Smith back at practice following concussion

Getty Images

After missing Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts due to a concussion, Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith was back at practice on Wednesday.

Smith was a full participant in practice, which bodes well for his availability for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

While Jacksonville’s defensive front and cornerbacks may get more acclaim, Smith is a vitally important piece of the Jaguars’ top-ranked defense. He’s recorded 83 tackles this season with three interceptions, five passes defended and a forced fumble.

Smith was injured two weeks ago against the Arizona Cardinals. He was evaluated for a concussion, cleared to return to the game and then eventually ruled out upon further examination. He was unable to practice all last week as he was unable to clear the check points of the concussion protocol.