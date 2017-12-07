Jalen Ramsey doesn’t see Sunday as a statement game

Getty Images

The Jaguars host the Seahawks on Sunday in a game that some might see as a chance for the Jaguars to prove their mettle against a team that’s been to the playoffs the last five years.

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey isn’t one of those people. Ramsey was asked on Wednesday if this week’s game gives the Jaguars a chance to make a statement and he pointed out that the Jaguars have already beaten a 10-2 Steelers team by way of noting that the team has already shown they aren’t the Jaguars of the past.

“We were sorry last year, but we’re not this year,” Ramsey said, via the team’s website. “We ain’t talking about last year. You all have to stop doing that. The media … y’all do that too much. Y’all been hyping people up; y’all hype teams. Stop doing that. Y’all got to stop doing that. It’s a new year. It’s a new league — everything. There are new big dogs around the NFL. Stop doing that. Stop hyping people up.”

Whatever winning on Sunday might mean on the hype scale, slowing down Russell Wilson would make a pretty strong statement about how good the Jaguars defense is this season. Ramsey will be front and center in that effort as he tries to stop Doug Baldwin in what should be one of many entertaining matchups in an intriguing inter-conference matchup.