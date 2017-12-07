Jermaine Kearse, Robby Anderson keep undrafted beginning in mind

Getty Images

The Jets landed Jermaine Kearse in a trade just before the start of the regular season in a move that didn’t do much to change the general consensus that the wide receiver group was going to be a weak one.

Thanks to Kearse and Robby Anderson, it has not played out that way. Both players have formed strong partnerships with Josh McCown and their productivity is peaking right now. Anderson’s five-game touchdown streak ended in last week’s win over the Chiefs, but he and Kearse each went over 100 receiving yards for the second week in a row.

Shared experiences go beyond those 100-yard games. Both Anderson and Kearse were undrafted out of college, something that Kearse uses as a regular reminder for both himself and his teammate as they outperform expectations.

“We talk about it all the time,” Anderson said, via ESPN.com. “He always tells me, ‘Bro, the cream will rise to the top.’ It motivates me to see how far he’s gone with his career, being so successful even though he wasn’t drafted. He keeps that chip on his shoulder like I do. He keeps reminding me of the fact that they slept on me, so wake ’em up.”

Both players are signed through next season and Enunwa will be a restricted free agent, which should lead to a more positive outlook at receiver when people start sizing up the 2018 Jets.