Jimmy Haslam: Hue Jackson will be the Browns’ head coach in 2018

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said after firing G.M. Sashi Brown this morning that he will not also fire head coach Hue Jackson.

In a statement released by the team, Haslam said he is committed to Jackson for another season.

“We have great appreciation and gratitude for Sashi’s commitment and leadership to our organization but believe transitioning to someone with strong experience and success in drafting and building consistently winning football teams is critical to the future of the Cleveland Browns,” Haslam said. “Today we informed Sashi that we were going in a new direction. The 2018 draft and offseason is pivotal for our franchise, we need to ensure that we maximize our opportunity for success; with our picks, free agency and building our roster. Hue Jackson will remain our coach and will return for the 2018 season but we feel it is necessary to take significant steps to strengthen our personnel department. We have begun the process of having productive conversations regarding leadership of our football operations and will provide further updates when appropriate. We thank Sashi for all his hard work and dedication to the Cleveland Browns.”

Of course, if Haslam changes his mind about that — or if the next G.M. of the Browns changes his mind — it wouldn’t be the first time that a coach who got a vote of confidence from the owner ended up losing his job. But for now, Haslam says Jackson is his guy for another season.

  4. So Haslem is telling whoever his new GM is, that he will have no say in who is coach. Sounds like a sure fire way to attract only second rate candidates for GM. The incompetence goes on and on.

  6. That’s a pretty stupid decision. He’s at best an OC, which is true of most failed or failing HCs.

    As many have said, they have the potential to be a decent team, they just need an environment. Hue is not going to provide that. He’s proven that.

  8. Hue Jackson is not as bad as people say.

    That offensive line is terrible.
    3rd most sacks given up in the NFL.

    The receiving corps is terrible.
    8th most dropped passes (7 less than the worst team).

  13. With even marginal QB play this year they might have won 6 games, so whoever decided to pass on all of the top QBs in the draft, let EVERY guy with experience walk and fill up the QB room with totally inexperienced long shots is an idiot.

    And that idiot has just been fired.

  15. So much for my wishing Cleveland fans a Merry Christmas. What was good news ten minutes ago just became miserable news. Good luck, Cleveland.

  21. Haslam doesn’t seem to have much of a clue in NFL football. What competent GM would take the job if he can’t have the option to hire his own coach.

  28. Surprised he’s not hiring Schiano. He owes him after the Tennessee debacle. I can imagine him telling Schiano how everything was going to be just fine since he ran the whole school only for the “oops” to happen.

  29. I think this is a productive move, despite the snarky and genius comments like “0-16 in 2018”. What Sashi did was build a treasure trove of draft picks and get some young talent. I don’t think I see any busts in the last two years’ worth of picks, even though I don’t think Kizer is ready to start. A few people who didn’t pan out but that happens to every team.

    What Sashi didn’t do was understand 1) it isn’t all about how many picks you can get 2) eventually you have to put a winnable team on the field, including veterans, and 3) the football people, like the coaches, need a strong voice in the process. I think the Browns have the talent – 10th ranked defense including 6th best rushing D in the league as an example – but they are missing key pieces like a QB and a strong WR corps, as well as in the DBs. Sashi wanted to go cheap in these areas instead of good.

    Many teams have proven it doesn’t have to take years. I see them more like the Rams (4-12 with a bad coach and now likely to go to the playoffs one year later) than continuing this futile trend next year.

    With all the picks they have and a football person in the FO again, which I am praying for, I don’t see

  30. Why Haslam believes anything Hue tells him is amazing. Hue is terrible. All he can do is boast with zero results.

  32. They are so hueless they have no color left. They are really the -owns because every other team does them…

  36. Geez, he hired Pettine before Ray Farmer, Hue before Sashi, and now Hue before the next guy. STOP THAT!

  38. Another year, another first round draft pick.

    To paraphrase Carl Spackler: At least you’ve got that going for you Brown’s fan, which is nice.

  39. I guess they don’t want to win next year either.

    Answer me this: If belichick was their coach this year how many games do they win? I think about 7-8.
    That is how bad Jackson is.

  41. The last time Hue was the HC and a new GM needed to be hired he lost his damn mind and tried to assert himself as the HMFIC. First it was about the team’s performance and then it morphed into a full blown power trip. Here is an excerpt from PFT back then…“I’m going take a stronger hand in this whole team, this whole organization,” Jackson said. “There ain’t no way that I’m going to feel like I feel today a year from now, I promise you that. There’s no question. Defensively, offensively and special teams. I ain’t feeling like this no more. This is a joke. . . . Yeah, I’m going to take a hand in everything that goes on here.” Good luck with that Cleveland.

  42. Jimmy bungling it again.

    Memo to Haslam: when you announce to the world that the coach WILL be the coach next year, any talented GM that doesn’t necessarily want to be saddled with that doesn’t answer your calls any more.

    Because not only are they potentially going to start having their tenure evalutated and have to negotiate decisions with a coach they didn’t choose, but they’d potentially be working for an owner who thought that was a good idea in the first place.

    You didn’t have to fire Hue. You could have just said you were going to evaluate GM choices and once that person came in they would make a determination on the coaching staff.

    Instead you’ve started your GM search by limiting candidates to the bottom of the barrel.

