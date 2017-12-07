Josh Rosen tweets he has not made a decision about the 2018 draft

Getty Images

It will come as a great surprise if UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen doesn’t skip his senior season and enter the NFL Draft, but Rosen isn’t ready to make that announcement yet.

So Rosen took to Twitter on Thursday after a report surfaced he had made his decision.

Rosen tweeted he has not ready to announce anything: “Please stop reporting false news. I have not made any significant decisions and do not plan on it any time soon. All you guys are doing is making me answer calls and texts from concerned friends and family members.”

Rosen is expected to be a top pick in the 2018 draft if/when he declares.

In three seasons with the Bruins, he completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 9,301 yards with 59 touchdowns and 26 interceptions.