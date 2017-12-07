Latavius Murray credits the bye week for his second-half improvement

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 7, 2017, 8:28 AM EST
In the first eight games of the season, Vikings running back Latavius Murray had 78 carries for 249 yards, an average of 3.2 yards per carry. Since the Vikings’ Week Nine bye, Murray has 68 carries for 323 yards, an average of 4.8 yards per carry. So why has Murray been so much more effective after the bye?

Murray said this morning on PFT Live that it was the bye itself, which gave him fresh legs.

“Taking some time to sit back and let the body heal, take some time away, regather, regroup and hit the ground running after that bye week,” Murray said. “Getting some time off, some time away, some time to rest.”

Murray isn’t the only one feeling good in the second half of the season: Other than losing starting quarterback Sam Bradford, the Vikings have been a fairly healthy team, and Murray said they’re a team that actively thinks about taking care of themselves to make sure they’re playing their best football at a time when some teams might be worn down.

“Guys are taking care of their bodies, guys are being smart about what they’re doing, taking care of their bodies to be available on Sundays,” Murray said.

That has paid off well for the 10-2 Vikings.

3 responses to “Latavius Murray credits the bye week for his second-half improvement

  1. “Other than losing starting quarterback Sam Bradford, the Vikings have been a fairly healthy team”

    That and losing their #1 RB and NFL’s leading rusher (at the time), but who’s counting?

    Most teams fold when they lose their starting QB and RB, I’m impressed with how resilient and well-coached the Vikings have been this year.

  2. Seems like it is working. However; I would think every player does this. More likely; the coaches got on him; and he stepped it up.

  3. “Other than losing starting quarterback Sam Bradford, the Vikings have been a fairly healthy team”

    I don’t know why the comment of this is a healthy team bothers me so much, but this team has dealt with injuries, every team does. I think I would rather just have writer acknowledge that Speilman has done a very good job of building depth on this team to overcome losing #1,2 QB, #1 RB, and have other starters miss multiple games (Remmers, Diggs, Ev, Sendajo).

    What this team is doing is absolutely amazing when you think of any team in the league having to play with losing their top 2 QB’s and top RB and have no other injuries – I don’t know if there is a team that could handle those three losses and win a couple games, let alone look like one of the most dominant teams in the game right now.

