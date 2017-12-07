Latavius Murray credits the bye week for his second-half improvement

Getty Images

In the first eight games of the season, Vikings running back Latavius Murray had 78 carries for 249 yards, an average of 3.2 yards per carry. Since the Vikings’ Week Nine bye, Murray has 68 carries for 323 yards, an average of 4.8 yards per carry. So why has Murray been so much more effective after the bye?

Murray said this morning on PFT Live that it was the bye itself, which gave him fresh legs.

“Taking some time to sit back and let the body heal, take some time away, regather, regroup and hit the ground running after that bye week,” Murray said. “Getting some time off, some time away, some time to rest.”

Murray isn’t the only one feeling good in the second half of the season: Other than losing starting quarterback Sam Bradford, the Vikings have been a fairly healthy team, and Murray said they’re a team that actively thinks about taking care of themselves to make sure they’re playing their best football at a time when some teams might be worn down.

“Guys are taking care of their bodies, guys are being smart about what they’re doing, taking care of their bodies to be available on Sundays,” Murray said.

That has paid off well for the 10-2 Vikings.