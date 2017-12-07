Malik Jackson disagrees with Jalen Ramsey about import of Seahawks game

Getty Images

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey played down the notion that Sunday’s game against the Seahawks provides his team with a chance to make a statement about how good they are because he feels they’ve already shown how much ability they have during the 2017 season.

One of Ramsey’s fellow starters on the Jaguars defense has a different take on things. Defensive tackle Malik Jackson calls Sunday’s game “one of the biggest” in Jacksonville in a long time because of the message the team can send with a win.

“We’re trying to transcend into that next stage of having people actually worry about us and say, ‘That’s a good team,'” Jackson told Bill Polian and Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Who better to come in here than a two-time Super Bowl team that’s at a high level in their confidence, that just beat the No. 1 team in the NFC [the Eagles]? I’m excited.”

While there’s obviously room for disagreement about the intangible importance of any message the team might send by beating the Seahawks, there’s little doubt about what a win will mean in tangible terms. They’d be 9-4 with a firm grip on a playoff spot and a good chance at winning the division, which would stand as a statement in need of little interpretation.