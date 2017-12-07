Malik Jackson disagrees with Jalen Ramsey about import of Seahawks game

Posted by Josh Alper on December 7, 2017, 12:40 PM EST
Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey played down the notion that Sunday’s game against the Seahawks provides his team with a chance to make a statement about how good they are because he feels they’ve already shown how much ability they have during the 2017 season.

One of Ramsey’s fellow starters on the Jaguars defense has a different take on things. Defensive tackle Malik Jackson calls Sunday’s game “one of the biggest” in Jacksonville in a long time because of the message the team can send with a win.

“We’re trying to transcend into that next stage of having people actually worry about us and say, ‘That’s a good team,'” Jackson told Bill Polian and Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Who better to come in here than a two-time Super Bowl team that’s at a high level in their confidence, that just beat the No. 1 team in the NFC [the Eagles]? I’m excited.”

While there’s obviously room for disagreement about the intangible importance of any message the team might send by beating the Seahawks, there’s little doubt about what a win will mean in tangible terms. They’d be 9-4 with a firm grip on a playoff spot and a good chance at winning the division, which would stand as a statement in need of little interpretation.

3 responses to “Malik Jackson disagrees with Jalen Ramsey about import of Seahawks game

  1. The Seahawks are not at all underestimating the Jags. Before last week I expected Seattle to lose one of the next three games. I have a feeling that if that is true, the Jaguars will most likely be the team that gives the Hawks an L. Partly because it is an away game, and partly because Jacksonville has a great secondary. I’m okay with losing to the Jags and walking away with Ws over Philly and LA.

    May the best team win.

  2. The Jaguars have been bringing in talent for a number of years, and they now have the head coach and GM that can turn that talent into production.

    It will be interesting to see how this division fares next season. The Texans have only shown a glimpse of what kind of team they can be before getting decimated with injuries on both sides of the ball. And the Colts have played well despite not having Andrew Luck all year. When all teams are healthy I’m curious to see how everyone stacks next year.

  3. ” To be the Man you gotta beat the Man ” … So yes my Jags are gaining some Respect but we gotta beat the creme of the crop .. Go Jags !!!

