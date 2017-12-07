Mark Ingram expected to play Thursday night

Getty Images

The Saints listed running back Mark Ingram as questionable to play on Thursday night because of the toe injury that kept him from practicing all week, which left open the possibility that their 1-2 punch out of the backfield would be down to just rookie Alvin Kamara.

It looks like that won’t be the case, however. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Ingram is expected to be in the lineup against the Falcons.

What impact the injury will have on Ingram’s usage remains to be seen, but Kamara has played more snaps than his older teammate in the last three games and any accommodation for the toe seems likely to extend that streak to four in a row.

Safety Marcus Williams, cornerback Marcus Lattimore and defensive end Trey Hendrickson are the other questionable players for the Saints. Unlike Ingram, all three were able to get in limited practice sessions the last couple of days.