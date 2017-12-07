Mark Ingram, Marshon Lattimore, Terron Armstead will play for Saints

Getty Images

Saints running back Mark Ingram will play Thursday night against the Falcons. New Orleans listed him as questionable with a toe injury, but he was not among the team’s inactives.

Ingram, who has 180 carries for 922 yards and nine touchdowns in 12 games this season, did not practice this week.

The Saints already had ruled out left guard Andrus Peat with a groin injury.

But left tackle Terron Armstead, who missed last week’s game with thigh and shoulder injuries, is active. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore also will play after missing the past two games with an ankle injury.

New Orleans’ other inactives are safety Rafael Bush, running back Jonathan Williams, tight end Garrett Griffin, center Cameron Tom, wide receiver Austin Carr and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad.

The Falcons already had ruled out left guard Andy Levitre with a partially torn triceps, ending his streak of 140 consecutive starts. Ben Garland is expected to replace him in the starting lineup.

Atlanta’s other inactives are tight end Eric Saubert (back), cornerback C.J. Goodwin, offensive lineman Sean Harlow, cornerback Leon McFadden, linebacker Sean Weatherspoon and wide receiver Nick Williams.