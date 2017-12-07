Marty Morhinweg: Better health contributing to uptick in Joe Flacco’s play

AP

The Ravens have won three games in a row and quarterback Joe Flacco has thrown one interception in those contests after throwing 10 in the team’s first nine games.

Flacco’s also shown good ability to move while under pressure to either deliver a pass or run, as he did six times for 42 yards in a Week 12 victory over the Texans. While discussing Flacco’s recent uptick, offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg believes that Flacco’s back has continued to improve after he sat out the preseason.

“I think he’s a little bit more healthy than he has [been],” Mornhinweg said, via the team’s website. “I think people forget [that] he came in with a little back issue. Three or four days of practice to start the season. My thought, looking back on it, was let’s be in the thing about midseason and [have] Joe healthy, because I thought that would be key. Here we are, and he’s about as healthy as he’s been all year.”

The Ravens could use more of the same from Flacco against the Steelers on Monday night as a win would move them to 8-5 with strong odds of advancing to the postseason. That would give Flacco even more distance from the back injury and, per Mornhinweg’s theory, an even higher ceiling for his play.