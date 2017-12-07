Matthew Stafford throws in Thursday’s practice

AP

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice and reporters on hand for the open portion of the session reported that one of the limitations was that Stafford wasn’t throwing any passes with his injured right hand.

Thursday’s practice played out a bit differently. According to multiple reports, Stafford was throwing passes and Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com shared some video of Stafford going through the motions with his teammates.

Stafford’s pinky and ring finger were taped up for the practice, but the fact that he’s throwing the ball would seem to be a sign that Stafford’s on track for a spot in the lineup against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Friday will bring word of any injury designation for Stafford as well as right tackle Rick Wagner, defensive end Ziggy Ansah and and right guard T.J. Lang, all of whom were not spotted on Thursday after missing practice on Wednesday.