NFL announces 32 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominees

NFL

The NFL has named 32 finalists for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which recognizes players for their contributions both on the field and in their communities.

As the league has attempted to add to the prestige of the Man of the Year Award, it has shined an increasing spotlight on the nominees and the winners. The latest example of that comes with a new Man of the Year uniform patch that players who have received the award will wear on their jerseys. Saints quarterback Drew Brees is wearing the patch tonight, and Giants quarterback Eli Manning, Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald, Cowboys tight end Jason Witten and Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis will all wear the patch on their jerseys going forward.

The winner of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award will be announced the night before the Super Bowl. Here are the 32 nominees:

Arizona Cardinals: Patrick Peterson

Atlanta Falcons: Ben Garland

Baltimore Ravens: Benjamin Watson

Buffalo Bills: Lorenzo Alexander

Carolina Panthers: Greg Olsen

Chicago Bears: Sam Acho

Cincinnati Bengals: Michael Johnson

Cleveland Browns: Randall Telfer

Dallas Cowboys: Travis Frederick

Denver Broncos: Chris Harris Jr.

Detroit Lions: Haloti Ngata

Green Bay Packers: Clay Matthews

Houston Texans: J.J. Watt

Indianapolis Colts: Darius Butler

Jacksonville Jaguars: Malik Jackson

Kansas City Chiefs: Alex Smith

Los Angeles Chargers: Casey Hayward

Los Angeles Rams: Rodger Saffold

Miami Dolphins: Kenny Stills

Minnesota Vikings: Kyle Rudolph

New England Patriots: Nate Solder

New Orleans Saints: Cameron Jordan

New York Giants: Mark Herzlich

New York Jets: Quincy Enunwa

Oakland Raiders: Bruce Irvin

Philadelphia Eagles: Malcolm Jenkins

Pittsburgh Steelers: Cameron Heyward

San Francisco 49ers: Bradley Pinion

Seattle Seahawks: Michael Bennett

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Clinton McDonald

Tennessee Titans: Wesley Woodyard

Washington Redskins: Nick Sundberg