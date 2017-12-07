NFL announces 32 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominees

The NFL has named 32 finalists for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which recognizes players for their contributions both on the field and in their communities.
As the league has attempted to add to the prestige of the Man of the Year Award, it has shined an increasing spotlight on the nominees and the winners. The latest example of that comes with a new Man of the Year uniform patch that players who have received the award will wear on their jerseys. Saints quarterback Drew Brees is wearing the patch tonight, and Giants quarterback Eli Manning, Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald, Cowboys tight end Jason Witten and Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis will all wear the patch on their jerseys going forward.
The winner of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award will be announced the night before the Super Bowl. Here are the 32 nominees:
Arizona Cardinals: Patrick Peterson
Atlanta Falcons: Ben Garland
Baltimore Ravens: Benjamin Watson
Buffalo Bills: Lorenzo Alexander
Carolina Panthers: Greg Olsen
Chicago Bears: Sam Acho
Cincinnati Bengals: Michael Johnson
Cleveland Browns: Randall Telfer
Dallas Cowboys: Travis Frederick
Denver Broncos: Chris Harris Jr.
Detroit Lions: Haloti Ngata
Green Bay Packers: Clay Matthews
Houston Texans: J.J. Watt
Indianapolis Colts: Darius Butler
Jacksonville Jaguars: Malik Jackson
Kansas City Chiefs: Alex Smith
Los Angeles Chargers: Casey Hayward
Los Angeles Rams: Rodger Saffold
Miami Dolphins: Kenny Stills
Minnesota Vikings: Kyle Rudolph
New England Patriots: Nate Solder
New Orleans Saints: Cameron Jordan
New York Giants: Mark Herzlich
New York Jets: Quincy Enunwa
Oakland Raiders: Bruce Irvin
Philadelphia Eagles: Malcolm Jenkins
Pittsburgh Steelers: Cameron Heyward
San Francisco 49ers: Bradley Pinion
Seattle Seahawks: Michael Bennett
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Clinton McDonald
Tennessee Titans: Wesley Woodyard
Washington Redskins: Nick Sundberg