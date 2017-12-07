Report: NFL suspends Jalen Collins a third time

Getty Images

The NFL suspended free agent cornerback Jalen Collins four more games, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

It was unclear what the suspension is for. However, since Collins already has served four- and 10-game suspensions for performance-enhancing drugs, it seems likely his latest suspension is for a substance-abuse violation since it is only four games.

The Falcons waived Collins on Nov. 21. He cleared waivers, and his suspension explains why no team has made a move to sign him.

Collins, a second-round pick of the Falcons in 2015, served a four-game suspension last year and a 10-game suspension this season.

In eight games this season, he made 31 tackles, two interceptions and 10 pass breakups.