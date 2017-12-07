Patrick Peterson joins Adrian Peterson in missing practice

Getty Images

Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson joined running back Adrian Peterson on the sideline Thursday. Neither player practiced.

Patrick Peterson, who has a balky hamstring, practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, so the downgrade in his status puts his availability for Sunday in doubt. The Titans, who expect to see the return of receiver Rishard Matthews, would benefit from Peterson’s absence.

Opponents have thrown in Patrick Peterson’s direction only 43 times, and, via Cardinals senior vice president of media relations Mark Dalton, Peterson is the NFL’s only cornerback to play more than 400 snaps and face fewer than 50 targets.

Adrian Peterson has remained out since injuring his neck on his final carry two weeks ago against the Jaguars. Coach Bruce Arians said Wednesday that Adrian Peterson needed “time and doctors.”

Left tackle Jared Veldheer (elbow) also has not practiced this week. Fifth-round choice Will Holden will start if Veldheer can’t play.

Defensive lineman Josh Mauro, who was limited in Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury, didn’t practice Thursday.