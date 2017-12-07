Philip Rivers has no problem with “competitive banter”

Getty Images

The issue of quarterbacks showing emotion has become a major talking point this week, thanks to images of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shouting a profanity at offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on the sideline during Sunday’s win over the Bills. And so the topic was presented to another quarterback with a reputation for showing emotion from time to time.

“I call it competitive banter,” Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers said during a visit to PFT Live. “We all are pulling in the same direction. Sometimes you just [say], ‘Oh well, those things happen.’ For me there have been plenty of times where either during the game, right after the game in the locker room, or on the drive home where I’ve called and said, ‘Hey, I’m sorry I got so fired up. We’re good. It wasn’t that big of deal.’ . . . I think at least I’ve always tried to reconcile as quick as possible. I think again when you are around people for a long time, and I assume the same way with Tom and Josh. When they’re together as many years they’ve been together, I’m sure that’s not the first time they’ve had an argument and it won’t be the last, and those two probably weren’t thinking about it two minutes later. When there’s cameras out there it seems to make the news.”

Indeed it does, and indeed it did. And indeed it will, especially when a big-name quarterback begins jawing at a coach, a teammate, or anyone.