Report: Browns have eyes on John Dorsey

AP

The Browns pulled the plug on Sashi Brown’s time at the top of their personnel department on Thursday, which means that they can now begin searching for the next man to try to put together a winning team in Cleveland.

On a recent episode of PFT Live, Mike Florio discussed former Chiefs General Manager John Dorsey as someone who would make sense for the Browns if they did decide to change directions because Dorsey represents a more traditional approach than the one the Browns have tried over the last couple of years. It appears the Browns agree.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Browns “have eyes on” Dorsey after vetting candidates behind the scenes. With the Giants already in the hunt for a G.M., clearing Brown out of the way now would enable the Browns to move quickly to hire Dorsey if they feel they’d risk losing him.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam says that Hue Jackson will remain the team’s head coach in 2018, which could be an issue for Dorsey or any other G.M. who wants to hire their own coach. Or, given that the Browns have not proven averse to rapid shifts in organizational thinking in the past, it might prove to be little more than a forgotten press release.