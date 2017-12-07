Report: Browns have eyes on John Dorsey

December 7, 2017
The Browns pulled the plug on Sashi Brown’s time at the top of their personnel department on Thursday, which means that they can now begin searching for the next man to try to put together a winning team in Cleveland.

On a recent episode of PFT Live, Mike Florio discussed former Chiefs General Manager John Dorsey as someone who would make sense for the Browns if they did decide to change directions because Dorsey represents a more traditional approach than the one the Browns have tried over the last couple of years. It appears the Browns agree.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Browns “have eyes on” Dorsey after vetting candidates behind the scenes. With the Giants already in the hunt for a G.M., clearing Brown out of the way now would enable the Browns to move quickly to hire Dorsey if they feel they’d risk losing him.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam says that Hue Jackson will remain the team’s head coach in 2018, which could be an issue for Dorsey or any other G.M. who wants to hire their own coach. Or, given that the Browns have not proven averse to rapid shifts in organizational thinking in the past, it might prove to be little more than a forgotten press release.

  1. Dorsey grew up 40 miles from Baltimore… but… I’d trust him
    more than a new england patriots fan.

  2. John Dorsey will be a Great GM for whoever hires him. I would just say they need to make sure they had a good salary cap person to work hand in hand with John. He screwed up some contracts in KC that cost tens of millions in salary cap damage. As far as finding good players and coaches, he was Incredible. I wish he were still the Gm for the Chiefs. I hope he goes somewhere other than Cleveland. That place seems to be a coach/gm killer.

  4. Thank goodness they have a lot of cap space… Dorsey is gonna use all of that to sign a 40 year old Tamba Hali to 5 year 90 million fully guaranteed salary. Just look at the cap hell he put the Chiefs in.

