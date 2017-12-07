Report: Jets done with Muhammad Wilkerson after this season

Getty Images

The Jets are apparently fed up with Muhammad Wilkerson‘s act, beyond the quarter-long benching last week for being late.

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, a team source said “He’s gone,” after last week’s last straw.

While he’s capable of great play, he’s also on the kind of contract for which that’s expected on a regular basis.

He’s two years into the five-year, $86 million contract he signed in 2016, which contained $36.75 million in guarantees. The team was willing to listen to trade offers for him last offseason (a fairly quick case of buyer’s remorse), and may not be able to move his deal without restructuring.

If they cut him before the third day of the league year in March, they could avoid guaranteeing his 2018 salary of $16.75 million. If they did so, they’d take a $9 million dead money hit but clear $11 million in cap room. If they designated him a post-June 1 cut, they’d clear $17 million in room with a $3 million dead money hit.

Wilkerson refused to discuss his play this year or his future with the team, insisting he’d only answer questions about this week’s game against the Broncos. Perhaps he can read the writing on the wall. And perhaps he doesn’t mind what it says.