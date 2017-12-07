Rishard Matthews full participant in practice; Delanie Walker remains out

Getty Images

It appears Marcus Mariota will have Rishard Matthews this week but might not have Delanie Walker against the Cardinals.

Matthews was a full participant in practice Thursday. He missed the past two games with a hamstring injury and was limited in practice Wednesday.

The wide receiver, who has 41 receptions for 626 yards and three touchdowns, said Wednesday there was a “high chance” he would return this week.

Walker, though, remained sidelined Thursday by his ankle injury. He has played through the ankle issue much of the season but apparently tweaked it in the Titans’ victory over the Texans.

Jonnu Smith will replace Walker as an option for Mariota if Walker misses Sunday’s game.