Ryan Kalil says he’s playing this week

Getty Images

The Panthers have not had center Ryan Kalil in the lineup since Week Seven and he’s only played in two games all year, but he’s confident that will change this week.

Kalil, who has been dealing a neck injury, was listed as a limited participant for the second straight day on Thursday and coach Ron Rivera stopped short of guaranteeing anything for the matchup with the Vikings, but Kalil didn’t hesitate when discussing his plans for the weekend.

“I’ll be suiting up and snapping the ball on Sunday,” Kalil said, via ESPN.com.

Tyler Larsen has been starting in Kalil’s place, but he’s missed the last two days of practice with a foot injury so getting Kalil back would allow the team to avoid further shuffling on the offensive line in a key matchup for their playoff chances.

The Panthers also expect to have tight end Greg Olsen back in the lineup while linebacker Shaq Thompson is on track to miss the game with plantar fasciitis in his foot.