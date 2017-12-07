Sashi Brown: I know the turnaround is coming

AP

The Browns fired Sashi Brown as their executive vice president of football operations on Thursday after going 1-27 since the start of the 2016 season.

Brown oversaw a teardown of the Cleveland roster and stocked the team with salary cap and draft picks to use in the years to come. He referenced that effort in a statement released through the team on Thursday afternoon and said he remains confident that it will bear fruit.

“I want this to be real and clear, the way I know Cleveland and Browns fans can appreciate: Our win-loss record since I became executive vice president isn’t going to cut it.

We worked hard. I am so grateful to the people I worked with throughout my four-plus years with the Browns, particularly the people I worked with the past two years. We embarked on a mission to rebuild the Browns for long-term, sustainable success. We were committed and aggressive in our approach, even if unorthodox at times. We made dramatic changes and put in place a foundation on which championships can be built.

Obviously, the Browns have not yet achieved the turnaround we wanted for a franchise and the best fans in the NFL, who deserve it more than any other in sports. I know that turnaround is coming.

I thank Dee and Jimmy and the rest of the Haslam family for taking a chance on me. And when that turnaround happens, wherever I am, I will smile — more than a little bittersweetly — and say, to myself, ‘Go Browns!'”