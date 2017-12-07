Sashi Brown: I know the turnaround is coming

Posted by Josh Alper on December 7, 2017, 3:59 PM EST
AP

The Browns fired Sashi Brown as their executive vice president of football operations on Thursday after going 1-27 since the start of the 2016 season.

Brown oversaw a teardown of the Cleveland roster and stocked the team with salary cap and draft picks to use in the years to come. He referenced that effort in a statement released through the team on Thursday afternoon and said he remains confident that it will bear fruit.

“I want this to be real and clear, the way I know Cleveland and Browns fans can appreciate: Our win-loss record since I became executive vice president isn’t going to cut it.

We worked hard. I am so grateful to the people I worked with throughout my four-plus years with the Browns, particularly the people I worked with the past two years. We embarked on a mission to rebuild the Browns for long-term, sustainable success. We were committed and aggressive in our approach, even if unorthodox at times. We made dramatic changes and put in place a foundation on which championships can be built.

Obviously, the Browns have not yet achieved the turnaround we wanted for a franchise and the best fans in the NFL, who deserve it more than any other in sports. I know that turnaround is coming.

I thank Dee and Jimmy and the rest of the Haslam family for taking a chance on me. And when that turnaround happens, wherever I am, I will smile — more than a little bittersweetly — and say, to myself, ‘Go Browns!'”

14 responses to “Sashi Brown: I know the turnaround is coming

  4. I couldn’t stand Sashi and his “swagger” on the podium. but that’s a classy statement. Good luck to you Sir.

  5. The people that draft good QBs usually end up in the HOF. The ones that draft bad QBs usually end up being fired. I’m sure Sashi is an intelligent person, and I’m sure did a lot of good things. He just didn’t hire a person that knew how to evaluate QB’s.

  9. Two wins is the MINIMUM to show improvement over last year. That is what is needed to mark a turnaround. That ain’t happening this year.

    I predict a turnaround will happen one day too. What I won’t predict is becoming a force which dominates the division and plays for championships— that is a long ways off

  11. Sashi has to understand. His approach was setting the Browns up for the long-term success in the NFL by virtue of the way he employed the salary cap and all the draft picks (YOUNG, FULL OF POTENTIAL AND CHEAP!!!). That is a formula for success-LATER. He failed to understand most people and fans in the NFL have not an iota of a CLUE of something new and different that requires patience. I called it last year when I said, I get the younger cheaper approach-But, the NFL and fans I know, the Browns had to modify that aggressiveness and build that team to win now even if they had to overpay a few veterans and hold on to a few imperfect players for their plan, in order to at least WIN 5 games this year. Had he listened to me, Sashi could have been around to see his plan fulfilled. Truth is, there is no assurance they will continue on with his long term plan. My guess is that desperation will cause them to over pay and get themselves in salary cap hell within a few years and then this all would have been for nothing!!!! Sashi is guilty of trying to be perfect when there is no such thing in football. I respect the guts of all these people. But it is hard to change human nature.

  14. And when that turnaround happens, wherever I am, I will smile — more than a little bittersweetly — and say, to myself, ‘Go Browns!’”

    This right here is a classy statement especially just being fired. If I was let go, making this statement would be the last thing I would ever say. Good luck Sashi in your future endeavors.

