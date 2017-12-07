South Carolina’s Hayden Hurst declares for draft but will play in bowl game

Getty Images

South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst announced he would skip his final season and enter the NFL Draft. Hurst, though, plans to play in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1 against Michigan, via Josh Kendall of The State.

Hurst, 24, announced his decision Thursday on social media.

“I have been searching for the right way to announce my decision without being a distraction to my team during the season, but after many questions I wanted the announcement to come from me personally,” Hurst wrote. “After sitting down with my family and coach [Will] Muschamp I have decided to declare for the 2018 NFL Draft after this season.”

Hurst, one of only three tight ends in school history with more than 1,000 career yards, earned first-team All-SEC honors this season.