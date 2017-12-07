Steelers announce Ryan Shazier had spinal surgery

Getty Images

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier has undergone surgery as he continues treatment for a serious spinal cord injury suffered on Monday night.

The Steelers announced today that Shazier had the surgery last night.

“[University of Pittsburgh Medical Center] neurosurgeons and Pittsburgh Steelers team physicians Drs. David Okonkwo and Joseph Maroon performed spinal stabilization surgery on Ryan Shazier to address his spinal injury,” the Steelers’ statement said.

Shazier was taken off the field on a stretcher and brought to a Cincinnati hospital. He was transferred to a Pittsburgh hospital before last night’s surgery.

The Steelers have not released any information about whether Shazier has any movement in his legs, or whether he is expected to make a recovery.