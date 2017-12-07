Steelers’ statement suggests Ryan Shazier suffered very serious injury

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 7, 2017, 3:19 PM EST
After Monday night’s game, the Steelers released a statement saying linebacker Ryan Shazierwill not require surgery at this time, and he continues to improve.” Subsequent statements have indicated the situation is more serious than the initial statement indicated.

Today the Steelers announced that Shazier did have surgery, and there was nothing in the Steelers’ more recent statement about Shazier continuing to improve.

Dr. Anthony Alessi, who consults with the NFL Players Association, told Michele Steele‏ of ESPN that although he hasn’t examined Shazier, he does believe that Shazier’s spinal stabilization surgery is a procedure that indicates a very serious injury.

It’s not good,” Alessi said. “We’re not going to see him this season. He may not play football again.”

Although reports on Monday night indicated that Shazier suffered a spinal contusion, Alessi said the surgery means that’s not the case.

“This is a much more severe situation on our hands than we thought,” Alessi said.

The Steelers have not said whether Shazier has any movement in his legs, or whether they expect him to recover from his injury.

29 responses to “Steelers’ statement suggests Ryan Shazier suffered very serious injury

  2. I hate the Steelers, most of their players and many of their fans but I’ll gladly have my favorite teams all have horrible seasons for a few years for this man to walk away from this with no long term effects.

  3. I work at the hospital right next door to UC medical and saw his helicopter leave yesterday. I hope he makes a full recovery, terrible situation.

  5. Hoping for a full recovery, that’s just terrible luck for a great player not even reaching his prime yet.

  6. For him, forget football, I hope he can walk again. For the rest of the league, I agree with arzcardinals. They need to teach and reinforce the heads up football in college and the NFL. My Steelers have a lot of heads down highlight reel tacklers, and it is dangerous for everyone.

  7. When Pitt signed Spence I was pretty excited… now that the dust has settled on that signing it def shows that Ryan is at least done for the season and maybe more… crazy thought …

  8. Had he regained movement in his legs the NFL wouldn’t hesitate to report on it. The lack of information speaks volumes. I hope Shazier isn’t hobbled for the rest of his life.

  11. Time to introduce the soft pads and leather helmets at the pee wee level so proper tackling can be taught and make its way back into the game once again …instead of using equipment as a weapon.

  12. What really offends me is its all very well saying a hit to the head in certain circumstances results in a penalty but it should be in ALL circumstances a hit to the head should be illegal and penalised. How does the circumstance alter the fact a blow to the head is very dangerous Come on Roger get with it!

    My very best wishes to Ryan Shazier. I hope as all football fans do you make a full recovery and can walk and live a normal life.

  14. As a Ravens fan, I pray he makes a fully recovery. If he plays football again that would be a bonus. Breaks my heart to see this happen.

  15. I would gladly see my favorite team–the Patriots–go 0-for-the-rest-of-my-life if Shazier could lead a normal life again. Sports are sports. Shazier is in the real world, and it sucks.

    And for all of you idiots who talk about the right way to make a tackle…what, you NEVER tackled with your head down? Not once? Bull.

  19. I’m a DieHard Ravens fan, and I respect the heck out of the Steelers organization, and I love the Steelers fans for their passion and their knowledge. I state this because we’re talking about a game here, and my eyes literally well up every time I read a story about Shazier. So important to remember to appreciate what you have, and give your loved ones a little bit tighter of a hug tonight. #Shalieve

  20. NFL MUST keep teaching HEADS UP football and double down on the program.
    ————————————————————

    I preface the following remarks by saying I hope Ryan Shazier recovers fully.

    This isnt on the NFL. This is on its players to actually play football the right way. All these guys seem concerned with lately is putting on big hits, making highlights, and then dancing and celebrating after each play.

    You want to know when things will change? When players actually commit to practicing again. Training camps are glorified walk-throughs. Coaches and teams are basically banned from practicing in pads more than once per week. Practices are ridiculously short. Meanwhile, soft tissue, muscular, and head injuries are seemingly at an all-time high in professional football. This is not coincidence.

    The players are reaping what they sow, sorry to say.

  22. I hope coaches across the country use this as an opportunity to teach kids how to tackle. They showed the clip of him knocking out a Bengals RB last year and he did the same thing but the back got the worst of it. Your eyes should not be on the ground. Our heads and spines are not made to be used as rams and bad things happen when they are.

    Hoping for a full recovery and more football to be played for Shazier.

    Teach kids how to tackle, there is a right and safer way.

  23. Dynamic stabilization surgery starts much like a typical spine fusion surgery. Once any disc problems have been addressed, your surgeon places a dynamic stabilization device to limit motion at the affected disc level. One commonly implanted device is called Dynesys.

    Dynesys uses screws to anchor to the vertebrae at two adjacent spinal levels. The screws are connected with rope (to prevent excessive tension) and plastic tubes (to prevent excessive compression). Rehabilitation following Dynesys surgery varies depending on specifics of the surgical procedure and must be discussed with your doctor.
    ———————————–

    does not sound good. Best wishes to him.

  25. This injury happened a year to the day after I suffered a burst fracture in my L2 vertebrae and lacerated spinal cord in a car accident. They performed surgery right away. I couldn’t move my right leg. I feared I would never walk again. Even after surgery movement and feeling in my lower back, right leg, and upper portion of my left leg just wasn’t there.

    A year later and I walk more than I ever have in my life. My leg is back, though slightly less sensation than before. It’s amazing what doctors can do. I was celebrating this on Monday, only to see this injury happened, reminded of how terrifying it can be to suddenly see your life change in an instant. Hopefully Ryan can make a successful recovery and regain most or all of his sensation and mobility back. It’s entirely possible with medicine these days. Whether or not he plays football is insignificant. His life will be forever changed either way.

  28. It’s really simple NFL.

    The helmet should be for protection only. The head should never be a weapon or a target.

    A skilled player can make crushing highlight reel tackles without using their helmet as a battering ram. Ban all hits to the helmet or with the helmet.

  29. Read between the lines. If he had movement in his legs they would be letting everyone know to put their minds at ease. Not mentioning it is very telling, and likely means he doesn’t. Not good…

