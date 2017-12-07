Steelers worried about Ryan Shazier, not his football future

Getty Images

Steelers offensive guard Ramon Foster said the team told players not to talk about Ryan Shazier‘s condition. The Steelers also don’t want to discuss the linebacker’s football future.

“I’m not worried about him playing for us again; I’m more worried about him,” defensive coordinator Keith Butler said Thursday, via Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Y’all have been updated as much as we have. The thing that we’re hopeful for and prayerful for is that he comes back, and he’ll be OK. The football stuff is secondary. His life is a lot more important to me than football.”

Shazier underwent spinal stabilization surgery, the team announced. But the Steelers have not said whether Shazier has movement in his legs or whether they expect him to recover from his injury.

But Shazier’s return to the field is “the last thing I’m concerned about,” linebacker Arthur Moats said. “After seeing him on the field like that [Monday], I want to see him just walk. That was scary to see him roll over like that on the field.”