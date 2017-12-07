Thursday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills RB LeSean McCoy is prepared to label this week a must-win.

The Dolphins are still kicking tires on free agents, signing a couple of them.

Patriots DT Malcom Brown has emerged as a leader up front.

The Jets have been better than expected this year, except on the road.

Ravens rookie CB Marlon Humphrey is ready for what’s coming against the Steelers.

The Bengals’ depth is going to be tested this week against the Bears.

Browns LB Jamie Collins had a, wait for it, successful surgery.

Steelers LB Vince Williams was wearing Ryan Shazier‘s jersey in practice.

The Texans worked out five guys yesterday.

The Colts are enduring the growing pains that come with playing young defensive backs.

The Jaguars are going to have to get used to playing in higher-profile games.

The Titans are thinking bend-don’t-break on defense.

The Broncos have lowered their expectations to the point beating the Jets would “feel like a playoff win.”

The Chiefs know this two-game stretch can be defining.

The Chargers have found some stability up front, with offensive linemen healthy.

Arrowhead Stadium hasn’t been kind to Raiders QB Derek Carr.

Cowboys RT La'el Collins plans to play through the pain of a bulging disc.

Giants interim coach Steve Spagnuolo is trying to save some pride.

The Eagles are far enough south to not be affected by the wildfires in the L.A. area.

Washington TE Jordan Reed is hoping for a brighter future after injury plagued year.

Teammates could tell Bears G Kyle Long was in pain.

Lions QB Jake Rudock is ready in case this injury is the one that finally does Matthew Stafford in.

The Packers are scrambling at CB all of a sudden.

The Vikings’ improvement in the run game is dramatic.

Falcons G Ben Garland is prepared to make his first NFL start.

Panthers TE Greg Olsen won’t be on a pitch count this week, since the game’s on grass.

The Saints know how dangerous the Falcons can be.

An early look at the Buccaneers’ pending free agents.

All the Cardinals WRs not named Larry Fitzgerald are faltering.

Rams P Johnny Hekker delivered supplies to a shelter in Ventura.

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo stands to cash in this offseason.

Seahawks DE Dion Jordan returned to practice.