Tom Brady one of four Patriots out of practice on Thursday

Getty Images

Tom Brady has been sitting out practice on Wednesdays in recent weeks and he didn’t work on Wednesday when the Patriots began their preparations for Monday night’s game against the Dolphins.

Because they play on Monday, the team didn’t issue an injury report for Wednesday’s practice. They did issue one on Thursday and Brady remained in the did not participate category.

Barring any other information, there’s little reason to think this represents a change in his status as the team still has two days of practice before they’ll issue any injury designations for the game in Miami.

Three other Patriots also sat out on Thursday. Right tackle Marcus Cannon remains out with the ankle injury that’s kept him from playing in the last four games. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy (calf) and defensive end Deatrich Wise (foot) are more recent additions to the list and could leave the Patriots short a couple of defenders for Week 14.