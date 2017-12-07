Tre’Davious White clears concussion protocol

Getty Images

Tre’Davius White will be able to play this weekend, even though the guy who put that in some doubt will not.

According to Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News, White has been cleared through the concussion protocol, which would allow him to play against the Colts this week.

White’s status was up in the air after the sneak-attack elbow smash from Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski last week, which earned Gronkowski a one-game suspension.

The good news is the damage wasn’t worse, and that White’s not expected to miss time because of it.