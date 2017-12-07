Tre’Davious White: Gronk could have broken my neck, one game is a joke

Getty Images

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White is not happy that the NFL only gave Patriots cornerback Rob Gronkowski a one-game suspension for his cheap shot on Sunday.

White said today that Gronkowski’s hit was dangerous and could have caused a severe injury, and that the NFL’s suspsension was woefully inadequate.

“It’s a joke,” White said. “I don’t know what to say on that. I’m laying there, he [hit] me with my back turned. He could’ve broken my neck. I’ve got a son to raise.”

White also said Gronkowski hasn’t reached out to apologize. Apologizing is the least Gronkowski could do for a hit that, as White noted, came after the play, with his back turned, and could have caused a serious injury.