Tre’Davious White: Gronk could have broken my neck, one game is a joke

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 7, 2017, 2:00 PM EST
Getty Images

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White is not happy that the NFL only gave Patriots cornerback Rob Gronkowski a one-game suspension for his cheap shot on Sunday.

White said today that Gronkowski’s hit was dangerous and could have caused a severe injury, and that the NFL’s suspsension was woefully inadequate.

It’s a joke,” White said. “I don’t know what to say on that. I’m laying there, he [hit] me with my back turned. He could’ve broken my neck. I’ve got a son to raise.”

White also said Gronkowski hasn’t reached out to apologize. Apologizing is the least Gronkowski could do for a hit that, as White noted, came after the play, with his back turned, and could have caused a serious injury.

Permalink 78 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

78 responses to “Tre’Davious White: Gronk could have broken my neck, one game is a joke

  2. Apologize for what? Not hurting him more? He was trying to hurt him, for whatever reason, on purpose. I’m not going to call a guy after I punch him in the face to apologize. Same thing.

  4. Oh, must be Tre’ doesn’t study Boston medicine. Don’t you know man, you are overreacting. That turf monster tripped the big softy and he barely touched you. I need to buy myself a Boston television, I seem to be missing things on my “off brand” television. Raise a kid? Gronkowski has more important things to raise, like his BAC. Glad you’re ok bud. Unfortunately you are a class act, so I highly doubt you’d cut him down at the knees in a week, but I wouldn’t complain.

  5. On one hand I completely understand his point, but on the other hand, punishments are generally doled out based on “what could have happened”

    For example, drunk driving. People aren’t given murder sentences when they drive drunk. You can’t argue, “they were driving drunk, they could have killed someone…”. But they didn’t. They were punished for what they did, not what they could have done

  8. This is really becoming a ridiculous situation.

    1 game, 250,000 dollars is not a joke. It’s a reasonable punishment for a first time offender.

    Gronk did apologize publicly. White just said he didn’t want to hear from Gronk.

    That’s it.

    He doesn’t have to accept Gronk’s apology and he can feel free to think Gronk is a dirty player. That’s his prerogative. The hit was dirty, so he’s right to an extent.

    On another note, reading into White’s text to Ryan Clark it seems like White is threatening Gronk for the next game. I don’t see any other way to read it. Should be interesting.

  9. Can’t wait to see all the pats supporters calling white a baby and saying he deserves it because he “held” him..

    The fact that he has apologized for his hit ( that public announcement was not an apology but a poor excuse from a guy who talks like captain caveman and only wishes he was as cultured.

  10. lightninhopkins says:
    December 7, 2017 at 2:03 pm
    That meathead should have gotten at least three games. Buffalo will make sure and get him back next year.
    Better brace up those knees punk.

    ———

    So you simultaneously want suspensions for unnecessary violence in the game to be higher but are promoting unnecessary violence. I see.

  12. I’m sure all the Pats fans will come on here talking about how he was held. The holding wasn’t even the reason that ball was picked. It was because Brady way underthrew him. If he overthrew him then you’d have an argument.

    Anyway, Gronk should have gotten at least 2 games for this. What a cowardly POS.

  15. Gronk dove on a dude who pushed him and then made a pick because of it. At that point, after being held all day and all season while the NFL attempts to handicap the Pats any way they can, Gronk snapped and fell on him. It’s football, stop playing the victim card, punk.

  17. “Tre’Davious White: Gronk could have broken my neck, one game is a joke”
    *****************************
    All due respect, that goes to the relative significance of your neck. It simply does not matter in the big scheme of things. Role reversal would have you out of the NFL and likely in court for criminal & civil proceedings. But since he is who he is & you are who you are, one game is considered excessive, to some.

  18. This guys complaint is fair…and Gronk should apologize if he did it out of impulsive frustration. It’s never too late to do the right thing. Call that man, Gronk.

    – Pats fan

  19. Haynewsorth got five games for stomping on a player’s helmet, and he didn’t even appeal the suspension. When Goodell handed out the suspension, he said, there was “absolutely no place in the game, or anywhere else” for Haynesworth’s behavior. How did that same sort of behavior become acceptable over time to where Gronkowski gets only a one game suspension? How does the slap fight between Talib and Crabtree merit a longer suspension (prior to their appeals) than this???

  22. Gronk was such a lovable sort of goof before this happened. What a dopey move on his part. It’ll take a full season at least before he’s back in good graces with the fans.

  26. Seriously…we’re still talking about this?!?! Yes Gronk had a mental break down and jumped on your back. It was stupid, impulsive and dangerous. He was penalized, suspended and it will cost him at least a quarter of million dollars (probably more when he does not hit his escalators in his contract) and He has apologized. People are reacting like this was the most dangerous/stupidest act committed on the field in the history of the game when in reality it wasn’t even the most dangerous/stupidest act this season…AJ Green/ Mike Evans ring any bells?? Both acts that happened after the whistle and sorry but the Mike Evans hit was way worse than the Gronk hit, watch the replay. Where was the outrage there?? ONE GAME SUSPENSION…precedent set. Stop whining because it was a Patriot

  29. I would say Gronk should call him. Of course did players who intentionally dove at his knees and put him out for the season ever call Gronk? No.

  30. “I definitely want to apologize to No. 27,” Gronkowski said following the Patriots’ win.

    He apologized right after the game. Stop being a crybaby, No. 27.

  31. onebuffalove716 says:
    December 7, 2017 at 2:09 pm
    Can’t wait to see all the pats supporters calling white a baby and saying he deserves it because he “held” him..
    The fact that he has apologized for his hit ( that public announcement was not an apology but a poor excuse from a guy who talks like captain caveman and only wishes he was as cultured.

    ————–

    “I’m not in the business of that. There was a lot of frustration, and I was just really frustrated at that moment,” Gronkowski said. “It just happened naturally through emotions and frustration, and I just want to apologize to Tre’Davious White.”

    How is that not an apology?

    White doesn’t have to accept it, and I am sure he doesn’t want to, but Gronk apologized.

  32. Its stuff like this why I cant watch the games any longer. He should be suspended indefinitely, until he can convince to the players and the league that he will never do something like that again. All his forfeited paychecks should go to White. If that happened in the real world, he would face jail time and lose millions in a civil suit, 1 game is a joke.

  33. Gronk did apologize during a post-game presser, but he definitely should have called White and let him hear it from his own mouth. He’s not the brightest.

  34. At some point, this guy really should shut up. This text he sent out is just so stupid considering after the incident his boys just stood around and did nothing. Yeah, they’ll look for their chance to get in a cheap shot.

    “The whole hood want ’em.”

  35. danyod says:
    December 7, 2017 at 2:13 pm
    This guys complaint is fair…and Gronk should apologize if he did it out of impulsive frustration. It’s never too late to do the right thing. Call that man, Gronk.
    – Pats fan

    ———-

    He did apologize.

  36. I disagree 10000% with this guy and most of the posters on this page. You know what is a joke? Players getting little to no punishment for domestic violence occurrences. The mere fact that Ezekiel Elliot tried to get his suspension revoked through a high court goes to show you how little regard the NFL and the Players Association has for domestic violence perpetrators. White needs to shut his mouth and stop being a hypocrite.

  37. That meathead should have gotten at least three games. Buffalo will make sure and get him back next year.

    Better brace up those knees punk.

    ****

    Classy.

  39. Article on Mike Evans after that mental break down/cheapshot hit…. 13 comments and most of them were about how unfair it was that Winston wasn’t fined for his part. All you people commenting on how Gronk deserved more punishment…where were you then???? HYPOCRITES

  41. Did I really see somebody call White a Punk? Really? He’s the punk? Right. Ok. Are you sure those revolutionaries just poured tea into that bay? I mean, seriously. Patriot fans are THE worst fans in professional sports, absolutely, hands down. I may the trek to foxborough for this game, it should be interesting.

  42. kcflake says:
    December 7, 2017 at 2:18 pm
    Gronk is an A Hole. Should have been suspended for the rest of the season, if the NFL had any balls or common sense.

    —————-

    LOL! Drama queen!

  43. Did Barr get suspended for taking out Rogers??Even get a flag?He could have pulled up but chose to drive his main competition into the ground breaking his collarbone.You idiots threaten payback like your the mafia…fine..mccoy,clay,and any other bills worth anything…watch YOUR KNEES.

  46. This is who I suspected this guy to be after awhile, good guys don’t last in the NFL on the front lines – but nasty do. Playing this game turns these guys into who they are when you see this stuff, not surprised, even if it’s Gronk who was once a playful kid…..the new culture of NFL has infected even this happy guy is my belief. He’s been targeted for disgusting low shots bc he’s so unstoppable. TJ Ward set the benchmark for hitting Gronk during Broncos 2012 SB run when he perfectly (but “non intentionally”) destroyed Gronks knee by a blindside submarine hit. In sports, when you’re good, you get targeted or adjusted on specifically, the greats adjust in kind.

  47. flipola says:
    December 7, 2017 at 2:22 pm
    If he wasn’t “Gronk”, it would be more.

    ———-

    That’s such a sad opinion.

    Suh got a 1 game suspension for stepping on Aaron Rodgers after many previous offences where he was only fined.

    1 game was actually out of the ordinary for a first offense, but it was fair based on what he did and any other player would have been treated the same. There are plenty more examples than just Suh.

  49. Just the shady NFL being themselves. A girl can say a guy hit her with no proof, and they get a 6 game suspension. This hit was as obvious as they come, and 1 game. I have nothing against Gronk, and understand he made a mistake, but that lapse of judgement should have cost him the rest of the season for being so blatant and vicious.

  51. flipola says:
    December 7, 2017 at 2:22 pm
    If he wasn’t “Gronk”, it would be more.

    9 4 Rate This

    —————-

    That makes no sense. Bobby McCain was not suspended for his forearm shiver to Amendola’s head, the week before.

    Face it, Goodell moved the goalposts here to appease Pats Haters, which make up 95% of the NFL customer base.

  52. kneedragr says:
    December 7, 2017 at 2:25 pm
    Its stuff like this why I cant watch the games any longer. He should be suspended indefinitely, until he can convince to the players and the league that he will never do something like that again. All his forfeited paychecks should go to White. If that happened in the real world, he would face jail time and lose millions in a civil suit, 1 game is a joke.

    ————

    So you watched it then? I guess you still watch games.

    That is the most ridiculous over reaching statement I have read about this.

    It’s not the first dangerous after the whistle play that has happened in the NFL, and if you compare it to other examples, usually first time offenses like this are punished by fine only. 1 Game is high compared to how Suh and Haynesworth and others were treated for plays like this when on their first offenses. It’s a fair punishment.

  53. kcflake says:
    December 7, 2017 at 2:20 pm
    Pats fans reaction to this is embarrassing.

    12 10 Rate This

    ———————

    Pats Haters, aligning with Goodell as liars and cheaters, ok with his antics, is what is embarrassing.

  54. Why did we not have this many threads, posts, complaints and begging for lifetime bans when Mike Evans blind-sided Marshon Lattimore after a play? Evans was suspended, as he should have been.

    Why did we not have this many threads, posts, complaints and begging for lifetime bans when AJ Green openly tried to break Jalen Ramsey’s neck after a play? Green was not suspended, which was egregious incompetence on the part of the NFL.

    All three acted like jackasses while putting other players in unnecessary danger. Two of the three were appropriately suspended for one game. Only one of the three is receiving never ending press for his jackass behavior.

  56. coreycroom says:
    December 7, 2017 at 2:14 pm
    Serious, but immoral, question – How much is Tre’Davious White going to hold Gronk the next time they matchup?

    6 7 Rate This

    ———————

    Since Goodell approves of things like Guyer PEDs, buing CBS audio for technology to steal audibles, and other cheating maneuvers, probably a whole heck of a lot, in order to try to get Pitt the 1 seed.

  59. If he wasn’t “Gronk”, it would be more.
    _____________________________________________________________________________________

    What about if he was AJ Green or Mike Evans?

    The overreaction to this is astounding. It was a dumb move. Thankfully no one got hurt. Gronk got suspended and apologized. In the past week I have heard this become a race issue. I have heard people call for Gronk’s indefinite suspension. I have heard this compared to Talib/Crabtree (are you serious trying to equate a first offender to Aquib Talib?) I have heard people say they hope the Bills cheap shot Gronk in a few weeks.

    Move on. Its pathetic and overdone.

  60. nhpats says:
    December 7, 2017 at 2:11 pm
    Hey Tre’Davious, stay away from Gronk then little man.
    ——————
    He was away from him genius. He was lying on the turf, out of bounds with his back turned. Then the “big man” thought that was a prime opportunity to slam his flying forearm into the back of the little man head.

    When you think about it isn’t Gronk the “little man”. Punk move, but I’m sure you approve.

  61. siriusred67 says:
    December 7, 2017 at 2:14 pm
    Haynewsorth got five games for stomping on a player’s helmet, and he didn’t even appeal the suspension. When Goodell handed out the suspension, he said, there was “absolutely no place in the game, or anywhere else” for Haynesworth’s behavior. How did that same sort of behavior become acceptable over time to where Gronkowski gets only a one game suspension? How does the slap fight between Talib and Crabtree merit a longer suspension (prior to their appeals) than this???

    8 4 Rate This

    ———————–

    Stomping on a person’s head is a far cry from an elbow to the head in the motion of thinking he needed to touch the guy down after his INT. Are you serious?

    Plus, fat boy was a repeat offender like a Burfict or a Suh.

    Simple.

  62. siriusred67 says:
    December 7, 2017 at 2:14 pm
    Haynewsorth got five games for stomping on a player’s helmet, and he didn’t even appeal the suspension. When Goodell handed out the suspension, he said, there was “absolutely no place in the game, or anywhere else” for Haynesworth’s behavior. How did that same sort of behavior become acceptable over time to where Gronkowski gets only a one game suspension? How does the slap fight between Talib and Crabtree merit a longer suspension (prior to their appeals) than this???

    ———-

    Suh stomped on Rodgers leg. 1 game. The Haynesworth 5 games was much worse that this Gronk incident, and it was not his first offense. He had a similar horrible incident in training camp that year.

  65. What Gronk did was wrong and the one game was deserved. Of course, if the refs had the chance to throw the a flag on white 4 of 5 times on that last play and didn’t. If they would have done their job, Gronk wouldn’t have snapped. That just continues to illustrate how the officials allow teams to take liberties against the Patriots. Gronk gets mugged on every play. D-backs pin his arms, grab his shirt, and trip him on every single play. Yet Gronk gets called for OPI. Defenders have always been allowed to tee off on Brady well after the play is over. He gets smacked time and time again as defenders are even being allowed to target his head. Disgusting the lengths the League will go to in order to bring NE back to the pack…

  66. rogergoodellmyhero says:
    December 7, 2017 at 2:37 pm
    Wow look at the Pats fans defending Gronk’s actions. We all know Pats are awful people but this just proves it.

    ———

    I would say maybe 1 in 1000 Patriots fans are defending Gronk’s actions. The other 999, and most people posting here are fully in agreement that Gronk’s hit was dirty and he shouldn’t have done it.

    All that is being defended here is the fact that Gronk actually did apologize and that 1 game is actually a fair punishment.

  67. tinye67 says:
    December 7, 2017 at 2:10 pm
    1 game is a joke. Had someone did that to Brady or Rodgers, it would be a lot more games.

    It did happen to Rodgers, when Suh intentionally stomped on his injured leg in 2014 after a play. Difference was, Suh got off with just a fine with a dirty history. Gronk will serve his suspension with a clean history. Your point is moot.

    http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2315036-ndamukong-suh-wins-suspension-appeal-will-play-vs-cowboys

  68. I would have suspended him one game and fined him the max on top of it. He made a stupid decision but his team shouldn’t have to suffer more than a game because of it. I am a Steeler fan and it would benefit Pitt if he were out 2 games. Look, he monkey piled out of frustration and is paying the price for it. That’s it. Don’t confuse the punishment with the lack of consistency that the NFL has shown regarding punishment because that my friends is nothing new by any stretch.

  69. Drama much? What Gronk did was wrong but I do feel this guy is playing it up to the “outrage” crowd. If you want to see that hit as life or career threatening, then you will see it. People see what they want to see. I saw a dumb move that deserved to be punished. I don’t believe for a second that cheap shot gave him a concussion or that the cheap shot endangered his livelihood or life. Who knows. Maybe I’m the one seeing what I want to see?

  70. LOL….. look at all the cry babies out there….. what a RIOT to read your faux outrage……
    Thanks for wasting your time & crying like babies…. you’ve given me a lot to laugh about!!!!
    Go GRONK!!!!

  72. IgnorantLeftist says:

    December 7, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    Gronk dove on a dude who pushed him and then made a pick because of it. At that point, after being held all day and all season while the NFL attempts to handicap the Pats any way they can, Gronk snapped and fell on him. It’s football, stop playing the victim card, punk.
    __________________________________________________________________________________________________________
    Very hard to believe this nonsense post. “Fell on him”? Let me fall on you like that.

  73. siriusred67 says:
    December 7, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    Haynewsorth got five games for stomping on a player’s helmet, and he didn’t even appeal the suspension. When Goodell handed out the suspension, he said, there was “absolutely no place in the game, or anywhere else” for Haynesworth’s behavior. How did that same sort of behavior become acceptable over time to where Gronkowski gets only a one game suspension? How does the slap fight between Talib and Crabtree merit a longer suspension (prior to their appeals) than this???
    __________________________________________________

    Well first of all it wasn’t Talib and Crabtree’s first go around, it was their second and it was far from a “slap fight”. Haynesworth was a repeat offender and just an all around bad guy. Speaking of repeat offenders, Suh stomped on Aaron Rogers and had his ONE game reduced to a fine??? Where was the outrage there? The closest thing to what Gronk did this season was Evans and he got a single game, just like Gronk. It’s time to move on from this crap…

  74. ariani1985 says:
    December 7, 2017 at 2:34 pm
    gronk stinks!!
    Finley\chamura > Gronk
    Packer championships > Patriots!!!

    ———–

    Finley? That was 7 years ago.

  75. AJ Green only got a fine and he rag dolled Ramsey by the neck and threw him down twice which only garnered a fine. NFL is wildly inconsistent with punishments. That much is certain.

  76. Dirty play- dirty player. Fair enough.
    I have no defense for 87. He did it, it was bad. He deserves the punishment, the reputation, maybe more.
    White and the rest of the Bills have to prove they are not in the same category by playing hard and avoiding the strong temptation to make dirty plays and become dirty players as well. If they can, I applaud them and feel they can say whatever they want as long as they want.
    Make no mistake, if they attempt to injure him, they are no better, perhaps worse because of their comments.
    We’ll see what happens, get the popcorn ready.

  77. ARod(in his collarbone) says:
    December 7, 2017 at 2:34 pm
    Just the shady NFL being themselves. A girl can say a guy hit her with no proof, and they get a 6 game suspension. This hit was as obvious as they come, and 1 game. I have nothing against Gronk, and understand he made a mistake, but that lapse of judgement should have cost him the rest of the season for being so blatant and vicious.

    ————

    A forearm to the head was dangerous, but not vicious. 1 game is plenty.

  78. AtheistsareIdiots says:

    December 7, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    If any other TE in the league had done that, he’d be gone 3 games minimum

    =================

    Because of, what exactly? AJ Green’s antics were worse and he only got a fine. Gronk deserved what he got and you can bet if he does something again it will be harsher.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!