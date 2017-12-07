Tyrod Taylor on practice field Thursday

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor avoided a serious knee injury against the Patriots last Sunday, but the patellar tendon contusion he suffered still creates uncertainty about his ability to play against the Colts in Week 14.

The first two practice days of the week haven’t cleared things up. Taylor did not practice at all on Wednesday, leaving Nathan Peterman to take the first team reps.

Thursday has gotten off to a better start for Taylor. According to multiple reports from Buffalo, Taylor is on the practice field although an announcement of his participation level will have to wait until the Bills release their injury report later in the day.

Bills coach Sean McDermott benched Taylor in favor of Peterman a few weeks ago and Taylor had a rough day against New England before getting hurt, but McDermott said earlier this week that Taylor will start as long as he’s healthy enough to play.