Will Browns fire Hue Jackson if they go 0-16?

Posted by Mike Florio on December 7, 2017, 12:31 PM EST
Three weeks before firing coach Ben McAdoo during the season, Giants ownership said they wouldn’t be firing coach Ben McAdoo during the season. So with the Browns saying they won’t be firing coach Hue Jackson after the season, is that message subject to change, too?

Some in league circles believe that it is, and that (for example) a loss in each of the next four games, an 0-16 mark over two years, and a 1-31 run over two seasons will be enough to get the Browns to move on from Jackson.

Really, what keeps Jimmy and Dee Haslam from changing their minds? There’s no reason to fear being ridiculed by fans or media, since the performance of the team over the past two years already ensures that will happen. If anything, fans and media will be inclined to applaud the Haslams for reversing course in the face of 0-16, since it currently makes no sense to commit to keeping Jackson based on the performance of the team.

Sure, he wasn’t the one shopping for the groceries. But in today’s NFL, every resident chef should be able to periodically whip up a batch of chicken salad. Once in 28 tries is way too far from being good enough, and if the Browns hope to sell tickets and rally support and otherwise inspire any sort of confidence that ownership “gets it,” they’ll have to be ready and willing to not do what they currently say they’ll do.

  2. I think they could still fire him. Just right now they aren’t.

    They could fire him if the Browns finish 0-16 or 4-12.

    They probably will not lose a GM candidate in order to keep Jackson. Now, if they finish strong, and their #1 GM pick is okay with keeping Jackson, maybe he stays.

    But we’re talking about Haslam here, and firing HC’s is something he likes to regularly do before breakfast.

    Hue didn’t get much of a chance due to Sashi Brown and the rest of the moneyballers blowing the roster up.

    What head coach has a chance to win if the GM is constantly letting talent go, then taking high picks and trading back?

    But whether Hue got a fair shake or not doesn’t matter now. His GM is gone. A new GM will be in, and ultimately he will decide what happens with Hue.

  4. I could hardly stop laughing at such an idiotic move until I realized that Haslam is trying to motivate his current team to win one game this season while he secretly plans to let his new GM choose the coach for the 2018 Browns. Haslam knows that a GM is tasked with getting the players that the coaches want and fit those coaches’ systems. If he really keep Jackson he is bifurcating the decision, almost guaranteeing that the draft largess so painfully acquired in the 2018 draft will be largely unsuited to the systems used by Jackson’s successor in 2018. This will severely limit the options next year. The Patriots and other well run teams will loot the miscast players at bargain basement prices. That means that Haslam is either being disingenuous or stupid; only time will tell which.

