Will Fuller “looks good” for return this week

The Texans are hopeful wide receiver Will Fuller will play this week.

“I think it looks good for Will to be able to play,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said Thursday, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “Yeah, as we sit here right now, no doubt.”

Fuller cracked ribs against the Rams on Nov. 12, forcing him to miss the past three games. He returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant.

“It feels good to be back; I feel a lot better,” Fuller said. “We’re going to see. Just wanted to be back out there. I’m real excited to be back out there with my team and try to help get a win. That’s all I’m worried about.”

Fuller, who missed the season’s first three games with a broken collarbone, has 17 receptions for 326 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Texans also hope to see wide receiver Braxton Miller in the lineup Sunday after he was diagnosed with a mild concussion during last week’s loss to the Titans. O’Brien said Miller is “trending” toward playing.

O’Brien, though, deemed backup running back Alfred Blue unlikely to clear concussion protocol in time to play this week.