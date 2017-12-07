Zach Ertz out of concussion protocol

Getty Images

It looks like Carson Wentz will have one of his favorite targets in the lineup against the Rams this weekend.

The Eagles announced on Thursday that tight end Zach Ertz has cleared the concussion protocol. Ertz left last Sunday night’s game against the Seahawks in the third quarter after hitting his head on the turf and was placed in the protocol after being diagnosed with a concussion.

Ertz leads the Eagles with 57 catches while being targeted more often than anyone other than wide receiver Alshon Jeffery. He is tied with Jeffery and Nelson Agholor for the team lead with seven touchdown catches.

Ertz was the biggest injury question for the Eagles as they try to rebound from a loss for the first time since the third week of the regular season.